Not just home to Thanksgiving, November is also Native American Heritage Month. Though celebrating the contributions of indigenous people is always important, this month is an especially good time for it, and many local organizations are holding events for the occasion. We've rounded those up below, along with some other local Native American businesses to support and some notable music, books, and other media with a local indigenous connection.
EVENTS
NOVEMBER 18–DECEMBER 9
Steve Smith: Diversity
Dla'kwagila artist Steve Smith shows paintings of Pacific Northwest wildlife that reflect his experience of the events of the past year, from the global pandemic to the presidential election.
Steinbrueck Native Gallery