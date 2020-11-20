Slog PM: Biden Wins Georgia, Michigan Lawmakers Say They Will Follow the Law, Seattle Gets New Covid Kiosks

Now it's all eyes on these guys ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/GETTY IMAGES

The President-elect won the state by 12,284 votes . The hand recount and certification process gave Trump an additional 1,872 net votes due to Georgia discovering votes it had initially not uploaded. Biden's win is the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has won GA in almost three decades, since Bill Clinton won the state in 1992

Seattle will soon get two new mobile COVID-19 testing kiosks: The exact locations of the sites are not yet clear, but Mayor Durkan announced them today. The Seattle Times reports the city is "considering the Northgate or Lake City neighborhoods in North Seattle and the Capitol Hill or Central District neighborhoods in Central Seattle." Seattle expects the kiosks to be operational by the second week of December, and the city will establish "at least five more" later in December.

The Animaniacs are back: The show's revival dropped on Hulu today, and check out one of its opening tunes:



A gunman injured multiple people during an "active shooting incident" near Milwaukee: The story is still breaking, but numerous people are injured—the specifics are still unclear—after an attack at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. The city's mayor says "the perpetrator is at-large."

Idaho hospitals may have to choose which patients live and die if the coronavirus crisis doesn't slow down in the gem state by mid-December: Hospitals won't have enough medical equipment to provide necessary life-saving medical care. The "situation would be 'crisis standards of care,' which is triggered when the need for health care exceeds the resources available for patients," writes The Idaho Statesman. There's still no statewide mask mandate in the state.

Michigan lawmakers break with Trump: Trump summoned Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield to the White House this afternoon. The meeting was to reportedly discuss his underdeveloped plans to steal the election by shifting electors from Biden to himself, or whatever it is he's trying to do. Nothing's sticking. After the meeting, the two Michigander lawmakers came out and said they "will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors." Oh good.

It's Joe Biden's birthday today: If you were wondering about his astrological chart, he's a Scorpio Sun, Taurus Moon, and Sagittarius Rising born on November 20, 1942 at 8:30 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump Jr. is in quarantine: He's got the bug. Here's AP: "The younger Trump learned his diagnosis at the beginning of the week and has had no symptoms, said the spokesperson, who was granted anonymity to discuss private medical information."

Let's check in on all the COVID-19 cases in Congress: As Charles mentioned this AM, Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, 67, announced he recently tested positive for coronavirus. Scott joins Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, who announced he tested positive a few days ago. I'm lighting a candle for Grassley, who has a 630x higher chance of death due to his age compared to 18-29-year-olds. Seven Senators have announced that they tested positive for coronavirus, with Sen. Rand Paul kicking off the trend back in March. Here's an excellent tracker to bookmark for an up-to-date list on who says they've got the bug in Congress.

And yet, Senators are still clashing over masks, with Republicans continuing to promote Trump's maskless death cult. Before their Thanksgiving recess, Sen. Brown and Sen. Sullivan now famously got into this spat:



Some Americans could get their Trump vaccine by mid-December: Pfizer has applied for an emergency permit. The vaccine should probably go to health care and frontline workers first—although those dumbfucks in Congress seem like they need some expedited help, too.

Are you still thinking about that Beirut explosion back in August? I am. Check out this second-by-second recreation of the blast:



Please don't make Dr. Duchin sad: We've made him really sad. The county's health chief is NOT IMPRESSED with the way we've been handling the DEADLY RESPIRATORY VIRUS outbreak, and he is once again asking us not to hang out indoors with people from outside our homes. Rich Smith has more here.

Nepotism: I virtually hopped on over to KUOW this AM to chat with Keita Williams and Patricia Murphy about how I wish I could only travel by maglev train. Listen here:

