EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
What better time to add some variety to your life than another cold, dark weekend of self-isolation? Gathering in groups outside of your household is extremely dangerous right now, so we've rounded up some suggestions that you can do from home or in a socially distanced manner that complies with new regulations. See them all below, from a holiday foliage shopping experience (by appointment) at Swansons Nursery to a Face Mask Pop-Up at the Fremont Sunday Market, and from places to get booze for Thanksgiving to places to find stationery supplies for your snail mail needs. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and the best things to do all month long.
Support The Stranger
SEASONAL
Head to Swansons Nursery for a "magical" holiday shopping experience. If you're looking to fill your home (and garden, if you've got one) with the aroma of freshly cut Christmas trees and seasonal native foliage, this Ballard plant haven—which is all decked out in pretty holiday lights—has your back. In addition to holiday ornaments and evergreen wreaths, this Saturday will see the first batch of its holiday trees. If you're waiting until December for that, they also have a supply of fall plants available, like Norfolk Island Pine and red twig dogwood. They're open for in-person shopping by appointment.