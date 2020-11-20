EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
As Washington enters a state-mandated shutdown on indoor dining, the Seattle food scene is still dynamic and constantly changing. This week, a takeout and delivery pop-up brings fry-and-Cheeto-stuffed burritos to Seattle, Canlis reveals plans for a new "yurt village," and Cortona Cafe announces that it will close for good. Plus, a meaty favorite plots a comeback, and the holiday-themed Miracle on 2nd pop-up returns. Read on for that and more culinary updates. For additional inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS
Man Vs. Fries
This delivery and takeout pop-up with locations in various cities will bring its menu of hefty French fry-based creations to Seattle on November 24, serving loaded asada fries and fry-stuffed SoCal and NorCal-style burritos and quesadillas with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. You can choose between straight or curly fries, pollo or carne asada, and SoCal or NorCal. There's also fried New York cheesecake and fried double-stuffed Oreos, both breaded with Krusteaz mix.
Northeast