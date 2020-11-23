EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Now that we've all canceled our flights and drives home for Thanksgiving to slow the spread of the coronavirus, just about everyone could use some cheering and/or mental stimulation this week. We've rounded up our suggestions for best things to do online through Sunday, from a talk with John Luther Adams with Barry Lopez to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, and from ACT Theatre's classic production of A Christmas Carol to the annual Holiday Tree-Lighting Celebration livestreamed from Westlake Park. Plus, check out our guide to Thanksgiving dinner in Seattle and our StreamLocal events hub, and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
FILM
Collide-O-Scope: Anything Goes!
There are no rules in this edition of the freaky and fanciful cornucopia of found footage also known as Collide-O-Scope, which will provide enough escapist treasures to make you forget that you're spending Thanksgiving alone in your studio apartment.