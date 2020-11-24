EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Procrastinated on securing the goods for your Thanksgiving dinner? Don't panic! There are still plenty of spots around town with food and drink offerings to make the holiday special, whether you're celebrating with your quarantine mates or dining solo. We've rounded up a list of places still offering food, drinks, and baked goods for all your clutch Thanksgiving needs, from takeout at Lost Lake to a plant-based pie pop-up at Plum Bistro. For more delicious ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
FOOD
Support The Stranger
Fremont Mischief
The Fremont distillery is here to help kick off your Thanksgiving festivities with a selection of meal kits, including beet pickled deviled eggs, brioche rolls, house pickles, purple Tibetan rye whiskey barbecue sauce, duck confit, truffled mushroom bisque, and vegan roasted chile stew. They also have handcrafted holiday cocktail kits. Orders are available for pickup until 6 pm on Wednesday only.
Fremont
Pickup