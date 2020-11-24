Slog PM: Trump Pardons Corn, YouTube Suspends OAN, Pink Elephant Takes Walk

At least Corn is healthy. CHIP SOMODEVILLA / STAFF / GETTY

Another record: Washington state reported 3,482 new coronavirus cases across the state today, including 35 new deaths. That beats the previous record of 2,589 cases in one day. While the state was working through a significant backlog of tests over the weekend, they said they cleared the results on Monday. Gov. Inslee said the state could see a "catastrophic loss of medical care" if we don't turn this car around.

YouTube has suspended one of Trump's favorite "news" networks: If you peep Trump's Twitter account, you'll notice a mix of esteemed sources: Newsmax, Breitbart, and OAN. The latter, One America News, just got suspended for a week from YouTube for violating the company's policy on COVID-19 misinformation. The move also temporarily stops the company's ability to make money on ads. Do Newsmax next—before they offer Trump his own show.

Trump saved one life: Corn, the turkey, was officially pardoned by Trump today, averting execution—for now. During Trump's outing, he didn't mention the election or President-elect Joe Biden's transition and "did not offer condolences for the families of the quarter-million who’ve died of the coronavirus."

Biden gives his first post-election interview to NBC: Biden told Lester Holt that he has not spoken directly with Trump since he became President-elect. He also reiterated that his term "is not a third Obama term because... we face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama/Biden administration... President Trump has changed the landscape. It's become America first, it's been America alone."



Biden wants to take "Gumbo diplomacy" to the United Nations: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Biden-Harris administration's nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the UN, talked about her take on international diplomacy during a cabinet pick announcement this afternoon. Watch the whole announcement here.



Another battleground state's votes are certified: President-elect Biden is officially the winner of Pennsylvania, beating Trump by 80,555 votes. Meanwhile, the current president is out here retweeting this:



And the last president has a memoir. It sold a record 1.7 million copies in its first week.

After the coronavirus forced their competitors to cancel, the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes will likely compete against each other this weekend: "The only questions are where and when." (Probably this Saturday in Seattle at 7:30 PT.)

I don't know why you'd want to click on this: But a King County man is under investigation after beating a dog in a Mercer Island parking lot. The dog seems okay now.

Yikes, this opening graph from Bloomberg: "Amazon is doling out hiring bonuses as high as $3,000 to make sure it has enough people to squeak through the busy holiday shopping season. That’s stoking resentment among existing workers who recently got coupons for Thanksgiving turkeys as a thank-you for their hard work."

A little Seattle Is Dying porn: The big pink elephant is going to MOHAI, the baby pink elephant to Amazon.



New Yorkers really support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana: Today, the Siena College Research Institute found "the strongest support [marijuana] legalization has ever had in a Siena College poll." Here's what their poll found:

New Yorkers support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in New York 60-32 percent, up from 55-40 percent in February, and the strongest support legalization has ever had in a Siena College poll. It is supported by more than 60 percent of Democrats and independents, with Republicans leaning in favor 48-45 percent.

It looks like cannabis legalization in the state is inevitable.

Washington state is considering making its school reopening guidelines "the most relaxed on the West Coast," reports Dahlia Bazzaz and Hannah Furfaro for the Seattle Times. No, please, don't. More:

Only about 32 of the state's 300 school districts meet the current benchmark to start educating their youngest learners based on their county infection rates. But if the proposed changes are eventually implemented, the number of districts would increase to around 150. Because they aren't required to follow these guidelines, some districts have decided to remain closed or reopen regardless. Infection rates in the state's most populous counties — King, Snohomish and Pierce — are currently too high to begin in-person learning under this proposed change.

