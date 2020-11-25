EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Two good things about holiday shopping this year: 1) Department store stampedes are absolutely canceled and 2) In many cases, you don't have to leave the cozy spot by your space heater to find great gifts for everyone on your list. With local businesses and makers in mind, we've rounded up the best online markets, socially distanced pop-ups, and other places to shop this season, from the annual Urban Craft Uprising 2020 Winter Show to the Rainier Beach Arts & Crafts Market to a Holiday Market at Skål Beer Hall, plus Small Business Saturday and Museum Store Sunday ideas. For more options, check out our complete holiday market calendar.
Events are online unless otherwise noted.
Support The Stranger
NOVEMBER 28
Chinatown-ID Food Walk
At this socially distanced version of Chinatown-International District's popular "food walk," you can support local businesses by strolling through the neighborhood and trying different takeout dishes from over 30 participating restaurants, including Crawfish King, Fort St. George, Dough Zone, Fuji Bakery, Hood Famous Bakeshop, Phnom Penh Noodle House, and more.
Various locations (Chinatown-International District)