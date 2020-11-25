sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"All This Shit Is Fucking Stupid"
Spotted in the Pike/Pine corridor.
Spotted in the Pike/Pine corridor.
I don't know specifically what shit this sticker is referring to, but I agree.

"Perhaps..."
What cheerful colors.
What cheerful colors.
I mean... Biden's not a billionaire?

"Shake It For Jesus"
TK
Whoooomst among you is stealing all these priority mail stickers from USPS? JK
I love the teal text on this one, but what exactly are we shaking for Jesus? Is this a Bible thing? Or a sex thing?

"Sad Pepe"
Spotted in the Fremont Cut.
Spotted in the Fremont Cut.
We've got to free Pepe from the alt-right so he can wander our infinite universe in peace. If you haven’t seen Feels Good Man go watch it immediately:

"Be Kind"
Ok, this is cute.
Ok, this is cute.
For a while after seeing this sticker, I forgot that the original bags just said "Thank You."

"No New Abnormal"
I love a handwritten sticker.
I love a handwritten sticker.
Things have never been normal! We are living in a constant state of abnormal!

"Nazi Lives Don't Matter"
They dont.
Also spotted in Fremont.
They don't.

"In Times of Stress..."
These colors are alarming but the message is nice.
These colors are alarming but the message is nice.
Ok, putting this here to cleanse your timeline.

"Missing: Dat Ass"
Im sorry this is blurry.
All of us in quarantine.
I'm sorry this is blurry, but I had to share.

"I Support Plant Amnesty"
Do you?
Not a street sticker, but bumper stickers are fun too.
Do you? This is from PlantAmnesty, a "mock-militant nonprofit organization whose mission is to end the senseless torture and mutilation of trees and shrubs caused by mal-pruning." I love a sense of humor!

