Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
Thank you and we are truly grateful for your support.
I don't know specifically what shit this sticker is referring to, but I agree.
"Perhaps..."
What cheerful colors.JK
I mean... Biden's not a billionaire?
"Shake It For Jesus"
Whoooomst among you is stealing all these priority mail stickers from USPS?JK
I love the teal text on this one, but what exactly are we shaking for Jesus? Is this a Bible thing? Or a sex thing?
"Sad Pepe"
Spotted in the Fremont Cut.JK
We've got to free Pepe from the alt-right so he can wander our infinite universe in peace. If you haven’t seen Feels Good Man go watch it immediately:
"Be Kind"
Ok, this is cute.JK
For a while after seeing this sticker, I forgot that the original bags just said "Thank You."
"No New Abnormal"
I love a handwritten sticker.JK
Things have never been normal! We are living in a constant state of abnormal!
"Nazi Lives Don't Matter"
Also spotted in Fremont.JK
They don't.
"In Times of Stress..."
These colors are alarming but the message is nice.JK
Ok, putting this here to cleanse your timeline.
"Missing: Dat Ass"
All of us in quarantine.JK
I'm sorry this is blurry, but I had to share.
"I Support Plant Amnesty"
Not a street sticker, but bumper stickers are fun too.JK
Do you? This is from PlantAmnesty, a "mock-militant nonprofit organization whose mission is to end the senseless torture and mutilation of trees and shrubs caused by mal-pruning." I love a sense of humor!
Order your tree before 12/20 (or while supplies last) from our Beacon Hill Center at 2524 16th Ave S, Seattle
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.