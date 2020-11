Seattle Sticker Patrol: All This Shit Is Fucking Stupid

Jess Stein

"All This Shit Is Fucking Stupid"

Spotted in the Pike/Pine corridor. JK

"Perhaps..."

What cheerful colors. JK

"Shake It For Jesus"

Whoooomst among you is stealing all these priority mail stickers from USPS? JK

"Sad Pepe"

Spotted in the Fremont Cut. JK

"Be Kind"

Ok, this is cute. JK

"No New Abnormal"

I love a handwritten sticker. JK

"Nazi Lives Don't Matter"

Also spotted in Fremont. JK

"In Times of Stress..."

These colors are alarming but the message is nice. JK

"Missing: Dat Ass"

All of us in quarantine. JK

"I Support Plant Amnesty"

Not a street sticker, but bumper stickers are fun too. JK

I don't know specifically what shit this sticker is referring to, but I agree.I mean... Biden's not a billionaire?I love the teal text on this one, but what exactly are we shaking for Jesus? Is this a Bible thing? Or a sex thing?We've got to free Pepe from the alt-right so he can wander our infinite universe in peace. If you haven’t seen Feels Good Man go watch it immediately:For a while after seeing this sticker, I forgot that the original bags just said " Thank You ."Things have never been normal! We are living in a constant state of abnormal!They don't.Ok, putting this here to cleanse your timeline.I'm sorry this is blurry, but I had to share.Do you? This is from PlantAmnesty , a "mock-militant nonprofit organization whose mission is to end the senseless torture and mutilation of trees and shrubs caused by mal-pruning." I love a sense of humor!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.