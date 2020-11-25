EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
We know you're probably busy rolling pie dough and basting various meats, so we've rounded up our picks for the best movies streaming this week through local theaters and nationwide platforms to save you a little time. See them all below, from the new music documentary Zappa to Fruit Chan's post-Handover indie film Made in Hong Kong, and from Scarecrow and Grand Illusion's Best of VHSMAS to the new K-Stew holiday rom-com Happiest Season. Plus, if you haven't heard, The Stranger's amateur porn film festival HUMP! is accepting submissions through January 8, as is the stoner short film fest SPLIFF, through March 5! Plus, don't forget to check out the first installment of The Stranger's Film Club, a new biweekly video series entering Black films with Stranger film experts Jasmyne Keimig and Charles Mudede.
Streaming: Local Connection
Becoming Black
What happens when a Black child in a majority-white German town is told that her dark skin is simply a genetic coincidence? She'll invariably find out the truth, and, in director Ines Johnson-Spain's case, she'll make a film about it. See a limited screening of Becoming Black as part of Goethe Pop Up's German Cinema Now series.
Northwest Film Forum
Wednesday only