Many of us are spending the first leg of the holiday season far away from family and friends this year, but, without being too saccharinely optimistic in this difficult time, we'll argue that this weekend brings some fine ways to comfort yourself and maintain top-notch wintry traditions while staying home or otherwise safely distanced from others. Our suggestions are listed below, from Black Friday deals on booze at spots like Fremont Brewing to El Centro de la Raza's Christmas Tree Sale, and from places to find eggnog (like Delancey's cocktail bar) to Seattle podcasts and local Grammy-nominated artists to queue up on your next isolation walk. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week and the best movies to watch this week.
SEASONAL
Turn to local businesses for your holiday shopping. The weekend after Thanksgiving squeezes in Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Museum Store Sunday, giving you extra incentive to find deals on all manner of gifts and support Seattle makers during this tough season. If you need somewhere to start, check out our 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for a roundup of our favorite things from Seattle authors, artists, food businesses, and more (like Ijeoma Oluo's new book Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America or subscriptions to local wine clubs). We've also compiled a guide to this season's best holiday markets and shopping events, like Saturday's outdoor market at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall and Sunday's Handmade Brigade Pop-Up and Holiday Market at Skål Beer Hall, along with a list of branded merch items from places like Dick's Drive-In and Hood Famous Bakeshop. If you plan accordingly, you won't even have to leave your house to check off everyone on your list.