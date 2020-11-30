Seattle's COVID-19 Snitch Hotline
Still mad at your uncle for throwing a big Thanksgiving party for all the octogenarians in your family? Tell us about it. Illustration by Steve Weissman
• Does your mom refuse to wear a mask?
• Are your neighborhood pubs sneaking people in for a little illicit indoor dining?
• Is your upstairs neighbor throwing orgies like it's 2019?
• Did you celebrate your good habits with a "COVID cheat day" and need to confess?
• Just want to get something off your chest?
Then contact The Stranger's COVID-19 Snitch Hotline, which is really our regular tattle hotline: the I, Anonymous column.
Submit an unsigned rant, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and guilty.
