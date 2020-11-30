Slog AM: Biden's Margin of Victory Increases, The Monolith Vanishes, and Seattle Finds a Solution to Sewage Spills from RV Encampments

The Biden team must be getting tired of winning. Massimo Giachetti / Getty Images

Trump’s insistence that Wisconsin recount ballots seems to have backfired on him, with a closer re-tallying adding a whopping 87 votes to Biden’s total. The statewide margin of victory for Biden now stands at 20,695 after the Trump campaign spent $3 million to cover the cost of the recount. Trump says the point of the recount wasn’t to change the vote, but to uncover evidence of fraud … which still hasn’t happened. Money well spent!

That desert monolith is gone: Nobody knows who took it, but the tall metal prism discovered in the middle of a Utah desert vanished sometime on Friday. The Bureau of Land Management says it’s up to the local sheriff to investigate … if they dare. My two theories about what happened are that the disappearance is the work of a second prankster pranking the original prankster; or that the monolith is still exactly where it was but it’s all of us who’ve disappeared.

A program to pump sewage from RVs has dramatically reduced spills: Who could possibly have predicted that the city could reduce hazardous sewage spills from RVs by, get this, sending trucks to pump the sewage before it can spill? Seattle’s pilot program has been providing free pumping services to the approximately 3,000 people living in RVs in King County, and spills have been reduced in half. Now imagine if we gave people who need homes … homes.

A fired Amazon employee led a march on Amazon headquarters: Amazon fired Christan Smalls after he spoke out about workplace safety, and on Friday he led a march on company headquarters to demand livable wages, safer working conditions, and no more surveillance of workers who want to unionize. Of course, there weren’t many employees to meet them at Amazon headquarters because many of the company’s office workers are allowed to work home for their own safety. Lucky them! Similar protests took place in various other cities as well:

Black Friday Amazon Protests—Jon Farina LIVE From NYC https://t.co/SeeFZHQ4mC

— Status Coup (@StatusCoup) November 27, 2020

State officials still can’t get a handle on unemployment fraud: State Auditor Pat McCarthy says that the Employment Security Department is making it hard for them to investigate unemployment fraud that cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars. The head of the ESD, Inslee-appointee Suzi LeVine, says they’re cooperating. But it’s taken ESD weeks, and sometimes months, to respond to requests for information, news that will come as absolutely no surprise whatsoever to anyone who’s ever tried to file for unemployment.

Coronavirus has swept through an Oregon fur farm: The farm has been quarantined after every tested animal was shown to be positive for coronavirus. Thousands of mink have died at U.S. farms, and Denmark killed millions of animals to prevent a spread at farms there. Those mink were improperly buried and their corpses have since risen up from their shallow graves. Can this please be the end of fur farms?

The Bidens will bring a cat to the White House: That’s in addition to their dogs, Major and Champ. The cat hasn’t been selected yet — they’re waiting until after the election — which means that out there somewhere is some lonely cat in a shelter waiting for its forever home with no idea that it’s about to be rescued by a kindly old couple to be doted on by the world’s most relieved housekeeping staff.

Bad air is back: How've your lungs been feeling? Seattle experienced a bunch of pollution trapped close to the ground this weekend, causing air quality to drop down to uncomfortable levels. Meanwhile Portland is thinking about taxing the city's dirtiest air polluters to pay for cleaning up their own messes, so they won't be able to get away with, you know, killing quite so many people. Check out our guide for how to breathe safely when the air is full of poison gas.

No wildfire this time. Just an inversion trapping all that car exhaust. https://t.co/zdxi2Za21e pic.twitter.com/IoLFxw8uFl

— Seattle Bike Blog (@seabikeblog) November 30, 2020

Magician Uri Geller isn’t mad at Pokemon anymore: Twenty years ago, Nintendo created a pokemon called Kadabra, who carried a spoon and was called Yungeller in Japan. That was a bit too similar to magician Uri Geller, a stage magician whose main shtick was making it look like he was bending spoons with his mind. Geller sued to stop them, and Kadabra has been a ghost for the last two decades — but no longer! Geller says he’s “releasing the ban” and sending “energy and love” to all. So … enjoy your energy, everyone.

I am truly sorry for what I did 20 years ago. Kids and grownups I am releasing the ban. It’s now all up to #Nintendo to bring my #kadabra #pokemon card back.

It will probably be one of the rarest cards now! Much energy and love to all!https://t.co/Rv1aJFlIKS pic.twitter.com/5zDMX5S8WA

— Uri Geller (@TheUriGeller) November 28, 2020

Microsoft Teams will stop working with Internet Explorer today. If you want to keep using Teams (lol, nobody actually wants to use Teams) you’ll have to switch to Edge — you know, that thing that opens when you drop something on your keyboard and accidentally hit the wrong combination of buttons.

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon’s holiday special comes out tomorrow: Ohhhhh it’s so good. I helped with on-set photography when they shot it in September, and watched a sneak peek of the completed film this weekend. It’s going to bring you so much joy. I’m so glad you get to see it.

Get ready for a holiday musical drag spectacular! “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special” premieres at https://t.co/0S4ZJv5Hu9 December 1! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/JQbXpIBG92

— bendelacreme (@bendelacreme) November 19, 2020

Joan Crawford still has the power to shock me: A friend suggested I livestream my reaction to the trailer for the 1953 film Torch Song, and I was UNPREPARED.