Slog PM: The Monolith Strikes Back, Washington Introduces Covid Exposure Tracker, Grassley Returns to Senate

We need your help. The economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis is threatening our ability to keep producing the stories you've come to love. If you’re able, please consider making a monthly contribution to The Stranger.

Don't panic! The tracker doesn’t track people’s locations.

That depends on if you've turned on your exposure notifications , Washington. Here's Gov. Inslee talking about the new exposure tracker, starting around 5:15 minutes in:

Trump loses Twitter followers: Biden gains Twitter followers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meets tomorrow to talk about who should get a COVID-19 vaccine first: Americans who are obese could be among those who are first in line for the vaccine. Last week, the UK's public health agency said that the country should prioritize people with a body mass index over 40 for vaccines.

The Biden-Harris transition team revealed more names for Biden's economy nominees and appointees: Along with Janet Yellen for Secretary of the Treasury, Biden announced his choices for a few more positions: Wally Adeyemo for Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Cecilia Rouse for Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Jared Bernstein for Member of the Council of Economic Advisers, Heather Boushey for Member of the Council of Economic Advisers, and Neera Tanden for Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Republicans have signaled they're ready to fight over Neera Tanden, the current president of the liberal think-tank the Center for American Progress: Republican spokespeople have not been shy about their disdain. Tanden also has decades-old beef with the Bernie Sanders wing of the Dems.



Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed. https://t.co/f6Ewi6OMQR

— Drew Brandewie (@DBrandewie) November 30, 2020

And there’s the sacrifice to the confirmation gods.... https://t.co/esK3W1ektM

— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 29, 2020

Arizona and Wisconsin are officially blue for Biden: The states certified Biden's narrow victory today. Meanwhile:



.@OANN WOW, total election corruption in Arizona. Hearing on now! Why isn’t @FoxNews covering the Arizona hearings?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

And on Trump's other favorite misinformation network, Newsmax, the Bulwork reports:

On Monday President Trump’s campaign lawyer and former US Attorney Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed for saying that the election was the “most secure in United States history.” DiGenova, appearing on the Howie Carr show, which simulcasts on Newsmax, took aim at Krebs as an aside during a wheels-off segment full of false claims about how the United States election had been rigged. “Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump]. That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot,” diGenova said.

Who will be the next leader of the Washington state GOP Senate? Washington Senate Minority Leader Mark Schoesler has confirmed he's stepping down from his position. Schoesler was first elected to the state legislature in 1993 and will continue to serve, just not as the Senate Minority Leader. GOP senators are expected to pick their new leader this week.



Sen. Chuck Grassley in October, seated. Pull the mask up, Chuck!! Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The 87-year-old, who is third in the Presidential line of succession, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month but claims he "did not experience symptoms." He completed a quarantine period, and his doctors cleared his return.

On his arrival back at the Senate, Grassley released a statement advocating for COVID-19 relief: "More than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family, and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing."

Grassley's quarantine caused him to miss his first vote since 1993, McConnell said recently:



Grassley's miraculous recovery is great, but don't be fooled: COVID-19 is deadly serious. Stories like these seem to churn out on the daily: WA nurse has lingering effects from COVID months later, returning to work.

How do wildfires impact cannabis farms? The New York Times moseyed on over to Washington state to profile Hollingsworth Farms and its environmental concerns. Read the profile here. This detail continues to piss me off:

While most crop farms are covered by insurance in the event of environmental destruction, insurers (including big banks) remain wary of cannabis farms. As of May 2020, a mere six companies nationwide offered insurance to farms that grow cannabis that contains more than 0.3 percent THC, the main psychoactive compound of the plant. Hemp, defined as cannabis that contains 0.3 percent THC or less, qualified for federal crop insurance only starting this planting year. Many marijuana crops are uninsured, which means in the wake of a fire, farmers can face financial ruin.

We chatted with Joy Hollingsworth back in April about the state's new social equity law and how her family learned to grow pot. COURTESY OF HOLLINGSWORTH FARMS

Sign up for our weekly High-Brr-Nation newsletter

Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer says he won't enforce Inslee's COVID-19 restrictions: He went on the Dori Monson show to claim the governor's orders are unconstitutional. I'm so glad Dori is back on the air.*

Songer's been singing this song for a while: Back in June, Songer made headlines for calling Inslee an "idiot."

Sheriffs in Clark and Cowlitz counties said they won't strictly enforce the mask order, but will instead "educate."



Lewis County's sheriff tells people not to be "sheep" for following the order. And here's Klickitat's sheriff Bob Songer (pic from his official page, too). pic.twitter.com/WE6EX7JZ5g

— Troy Brynelson (@TroyWB) June 24, 2020

We've got more monolith news: As Matt let everyone know this AM, the tall metal prism discovered in the middle of a Utah desert vanished sometime on Friday. Who placed it there? Jeff Koons? Who knows! What we do know is another mysterious monolith has appeared in Romania. Now it's starting to feel like a gimmick. Will it all turn out to be an elaborate Delta ad? Or maybe Tesla. Actually, my money is on marketing for a new U2 album.

New Monolith Surfaces in Romania After One in Utah Desert Vanishes https://t.co/Xx4k8C8pGY

— TMZ (@TMZ) November 30, 2020

Go on, get cozy while you can: We're in for a long darkness before dawn.