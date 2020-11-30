EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
As you continue to quarantine at home, count on our latest roundup of picks for ways to stay entertained without venturing into the germy outside world. We've compiled them below—from a talk with Ijeoma Oluo and Megan Rapinoe to a Hanukkah cooking demo with acclaimed Israeli American chef Michael Solomonov, and from SMooCH 2020 to Kitten N' Lou's Jingle All the Gay! Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
READINGS & TALKS
Charles Baxter with Natalie Bakopoulos
Oprah-approved writer and National Book Award finalist Charles Baxter will read fromThe Sun Collective, his new novel that follows a couple who come across a mysterious cult in the center of Minneapolis while searching for their missing adult son. He'll be joined in conversation by fellow author Natalie Bakopoulos (The Green Shore, Scorpionfish).