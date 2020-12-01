EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Finding reasons to celebrate is more important than ever right now (even if you're just celebrating the fact that 2020 is almost behind us), and while this holiday season will be a helluva lot different than what we're used to, there are plenty of noteworthy COVID-safe events this month that you'll definitely want to know about—the majority of which you can enjoy without leaving your house. We've compiled the biggest ones below, from Donald Byrd's The Harlem Nutcracker to the Dina Martina Christmas Show, and from an On the Boards Drive-In curated by the Henry Art Gallery to the new Starlight Lane drive-through experience at Lumen Field. For even more options, you can always check out our complete streaming, in-person, on-demand, and winter holidays calendars.
Events are online unless otherwise noted.
DECEMBER 1
Support The Stranger
MUSIC
MoPOP Founders Award 2020, honoring Alice in Chains
Seattle grunge legends of yore Alice in Chains will receive MoPOP's 2020 Founders Award for their lasting impact on the city's music scene. They'll also perform live.