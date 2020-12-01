EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
'Tis the season of charitable giving, and small businesses and nonprofits really need your help to stay afloat this year with COVID-related shutdowns still in effect. Enter: Giving Tuesday, the oft-overlooked but vitally important and globally observed day of giving back. The idea is that, after spending all those hard-earned dollars on gifts for your friends and fam, you can put some money where it matters and help out a charity in need. Matt Baume has already rounded up some worthy causes to donate to for The Stranger (which is also accepting donations, of course!), but below, you'll find a list of Giving Tuesday specials: local organizations that are matching donations, donation-based giveaways, upcoming fundraisers and charitable events (which you'll also find on our fundraising calendar), warm clothing drives, and other ways to show up for your community.