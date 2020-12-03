Slog AM: Giuliani Turns Election Hearing into a Circus, US Sets COVID Death Record, Another Freaking Monolith Appears

This week, the state will get a practice shipment of the packaging solution Pfizer uses that requires ultra-cold storages, reports KIRO 7. They identified 20 sites where the vaccines can be shipped and stored safely and will get some of the first 62,000 doses.

Mayor Jenny Durkan will launch two initiatives to "restore" Cal Anderson and take down Seattle Police Department's little fort around the East Precinct: Durkan told CHS Blog that these initiatives—planned with local businesses and community representatives—are "urgent" and will launch "in coming weeks."

Republicans continue to debase themselves in the name of "election fraud": Last night was a wild one over in Michigan. Trump's personal lawyer and noted bog creature Rudy Giuilani made an appearance at a farcical five-hour election hearing held by the Michigan House Oversight Committee. He appeared to pressure the lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state, urging them to "take back your power" and—without evidence—calling the election results a "complete falsehood." In an unusual move, Giuliani was allowed to bring witnesses and ask them questions. Meet Melissa Carone, an actual witness brought by our actual president's actual lawyer whose testimony was previously deemed "not credible" by a Wayne County judge:

An apartment fire on 21st and E Denny leaves one person critically injured: Seattle Fire was called just after 7 p.m. to Avant Apartments on E Denny Way after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building, says CHS Blog. Seattle Fire said crews rescued an adult male in critical condition and found no additional occupants inside the building.

Yes we can...not use "snappy slogans" like "Defund the Police": In a recent interview, President Barack Obama told young Democrats that they "lost a big audience" by calling to defund the police, making the movement "a lot less likely" to effect change. Progressive lawmakers have responded to the statement via Twitter. Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted, "It's not a slogan but a policy demand," and newly-elected Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush said the phrase is a "mandate for keeping our people alive." Just hawk your damn book, Obama!

Ok, I'm ready for whatever fucking corporate brand that's behind the monoliths to step forward immediately: It's all getting a little less precious. After popping up in southern Utah and Romania, another one of those steel monoliths has appeared on a trail on Pine Mountain in California. The object is three-sided, 10 feet tall, welded together at each corner, and not firmly attached to the ground. According to the Atascadero News, it is not immediately clear how the object appeared on the trail.

Anthony Fauci criticizes the United Kingdom for approving Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine too fast: The top infectious disease expert in the US said that UK regulators hadn't scrutinized the Pfizer trial data as "carefully" as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), reports Business Insider. "If you go quickly and you do it superficially, people are not going to want to get vaccinated," he said. But Fauci then said that a vaccine will be available to the American public "very soon."

Former Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton have all agreed to public COVID vaccinations to prove its safety. Though the move is meant to reassure the public, with how much all three men are disliked by many in the country, I don't think they are the most beloved public figures. We've got to get Jane Fonda or, like, Jackie Chan to publicly get the COVID vaccine. You know, actual cool people.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair places order for 75 additional Boeing 737 Max airplanes: Though this is a reassuring move for the airplane manufacturer, anyone who has taken a Ryanair flight knows those planes are some of the scariest to ride. Sure, you only paid €50 to get to Prague, but you're packed in with other passengers like sardines and pilots seem to fly directly into turbulence. Godspeed to any Ryanair passengers.

The Pierce County Council is considering disbanding Tacoma-Pierce County Public Health Department in new proposal: The proposal—submitted by Pierce County Council President Doug Richardson—does not specify what would replace the department, only that it would be dissolved at the end of next year. Director of Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Dr. Anthony Chen said the move came as a surprise. “We're in the middle of a pandemic. I don't know why we’re disrupting this right now."

Today's forecast: I'm in a relationship with oil-filled electric space heater right now.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler urged residents to stay home....as he vacationed in Cabo: In early November, the mayor held an outdoor wedding and reception for his daughter, then boarded a private jet with seven other guests bound for Mexico. Adler maintains that despite his actions, he broke neither his own stay-at-home order or those established by Gov. Greg Abbott, reports the Austin American-Statesman. Adler is one of a growing list of politicians that violate their own advice as they dine out, go on vacation, and visit family for Thanksgiving.

Yesterday, 3,157 people died of COVID-19: That total is the most for any one day of the pandemic and is about 20% higher than the previous record of 2,607 death on April 15. This comes after news of over 100,000 people currently hospitalized for the disease as the U.S. is expected to pass 14 million total COVID cases today.

712,000 people filed first time unemployment claims last week: 288,701 workers filed claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides aid for the self-employed and contractors. In total, about 1 million Americans filed initial benefit claims while continued jobless claimed remained at 5.5 million.

