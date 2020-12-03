EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Your at-home movie nights are about to get stacked with new things to stream this week, from the Seattle Turkish Film Festival and Sandra Kogut's Three Summers, streaming via the Northwest Film Forum and SIFF, respectively, to nationwide options like a Euphoria Christmas Special on HBO and Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+. See all our picks below. Plus, if you haven't heard, The Stranger's amateur porn film festival HUMP! is accepting submissions through January 8, as is the stoner short film fest SPLIFF, through March 5! Plus, don't forget to check out the first installment of The Stranger's Film Club, a new biweekly video series entering Black films with Stranger film experts Jasmyne Keimig and Charles Mudede.
Streaming: Local Connection
76 Days
If you think it's too soon for a COVID-19 documentary, think again. Hao Wu, Weixi Chen, and a third anonymous filmmaker created this devastating and candid look into the virus' early days in Wuhan, China, filmed back in January during the city's initial shutdown.
SIFF
Starting Friday