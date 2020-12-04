EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Even if you don't normally deck your halls come December, you may be looking for a way to add some festive cheer to the space you've been spending so much time in lately. Luckily, there are plenty of places where you can find just what you need in Seattle, whether you want to make your own wreath, cut down a giant tree, or order a Christmas cactus online to add to your growing houseplant collection. Below, we've rounded up some accessible nurseries and Christmas tree lots in the city, as well as a few further-flung U-cut lots that still have trees available, plus places to get both DIY and professionally crafted wreaths.
CHRISTMAS TREE NURSERIES & GARDEN CENTERS
Carpinito Brothers
Browse thousands of green trees in Carpinito Brothers' outdoor lot, or head indoors to check out flocked, frosty-looking white Christmas trees, poinsettias, wreaths, and other holiday decor. Once you choose a tree, they'll help you tie it down to get it home—they even write, "Think your car's too small? Think again!" Bring the kids to say hello to Santa's reindeer and "7-month-old best friends" Newman and Ziggy (a camel and a zebra!), or bring your Instagram boyfriend to take pictures of you with their new winter wonderland light display.
Kent