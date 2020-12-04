EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, Kristi Brown and Damon Bomar's highly anticipated "Seattle soul food" restaurant Communion opens at last in the Central District, Manolin reopens with a bagel and smoked fish pop-up, and Quality Athletics becomes a comfort food extravaganza with pizza from Trophy Pizza, fried chicken from Cookie's Country Chicken, and smash burgers and hot dogs from Burb's Burgers. Plus, two beloved restaurants are saying goodbye for good: Manu's Bodega has closed permanently, and Lecosho will follow at the end of the month. Read on for that and more essential updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS
Communion
At long last, chef Kristi Brown of That Brown Girl Cooks and her son and business partner Damon Bomar will open their much-anticipated "Seattle soul food" restaurant Communion in the Central District tomorrow, December 5. The fact that the restaurant and bar is located in the former site of Liberty Bank lends even more meaning to the opening of a Black-owned business in a heavily gentrified neighborhood: The building was home to the region's first Black-owned bank, opened in 1968 to offer financial support to African-American homeowners and counteract racist housing segregation practices. Brown derived inspiration for the menu from her food memories of the Central District as well as Chinatown-International District. Offerings include barbecue shrimp and grits, chicken wings, berbere grilled chicken, po' mis (a combination of a po' boy and a banh mi) with fried oyster mushrooms and catfish, and fried catfish "hood sushi." There's also a retail area with jarred cocktails and Brown's beloved black-eyed pea hummus for sale. Bomar will run the bar program and will add brunch once dine-in is possible.
Central District
Pickup or delivery