As you continue to quarantine at home, count on our latest roundup of picks for ways to stay entertained without venturing into the germy outside world. We've compiled them below—from Cinema Italian Style to Human Rights Day: The Black Experience in Seattle, and from a Scarecrow Holiday Video Special to a Savage Love Livestream. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
FOOD & DRINK
The Book On Pie by Erin McDowell
Get some pro pie crust tips and filling ideas from Erin McDowell as she cooks a recipe from her new book, The Book on Pie (natch), live on Zoom.