Gov. Inslee Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until January 4

Get comfy. JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES

At a press conference Tuesday Gov. Jay Inslee announced a three-week extension of the current restrictions on businesses across Washington.

"This is because we remain concerned about COVID activity, and we still don't have a clear picture of the situation following the Thanksgiving weekend,' Inslee said.

"It is possible we could recalibrate before then if we have significant improvement, but we don't know enough yet," he added.

"The reality," he continued, "is we're suffering a very dire situation with the pandemic."

Case counts are way up:

Not great!

We've got 1,168 adult ICU staffed beds, and right now 929 of them are occupied.

The Governor would like you to know they've allocated this much federal money so far.

• Indoor social gatherings with people from outside your household are prohibited. • Outdoor social gatherings should be limited to 5 people from outside your household. • Restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service. Outdoor dining and to-go service is permitted. Outdoor dining must follow the outdoor dining restriction. Table size limited to 5 for outdoor dining. These restaurant restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, November 18. • Fitness facilities and gyms are closed for indoor operations. Outdoor fitness classes may still occur but they are limited by the outdoor gathering restriction listed above. Drop off childcare closed. • Bowling Centers are closed for indoor service. • Miscellaneous Venues: All retail activities and business meetings are prohibited. Only professional training and testing that cannot be performed remotely is allowed. Occupancy in each meeting room is limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer. • Movie Theaters are closed for indoor service. Drive-in movie theaters are still permitted and must follow the current drive-in movie theater guidance. • Museums/Zoos/Aquariums are closed for indoor service. • Real Estate open houses are prohibited. • Wedding and Funerals receptions are prohibited. Ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people. • In-store retail limited to 25% indoor occupancy and must close any common/congregate non-food related seating areas. Food court indoor seating is closed. • Religious services limited to 25% indoor occupancy no more than 200 people, whichever is fewer. No choir, band, or ensemble shall perform during the service. Soloists are permitted to perform. Facial coverings must be worn at all times by congregation members and no congregational singing. • Professional Services are required to mandate that employees work from home when possible, and to close offices to the public. If they remain open, occupancy is restricted to 25%. • Personal services are limited to 25% of maximum occupancy. • Long-term Care Facilities outdoor visits only. Exceptions can be made for essential support person and end-of-life care. Support The Stranger More than ever, we depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Thank you! • Youth (school and non-school) and adult sporting activities limited to outdoor only for intrateam practices, masks required for athletes. • A household is defined as the individuals residing in the same domicile.

Nearly 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID across the state at the moment:If the current hospitalization rate keeps up, then we'll be over bed capacity by the end of this month and we'll be fucked:The Governor also announced an additional $50 million in CARES Act-funded grants for small businesses who must stay closed to stop the spread of the deadly respiratory virus. He said the state will funnel the money to "those affected by our recent directives, as well as "economic safeguards for workers" who are out of a job. Commerce director Lisa Brown specifically called out "restaurants, breweries, bars, yoga studios...music venues."Here's the full list of restrictions, in case you forgot: