We know, you've already heard the now-familiar refrain: This holiday season won't be the same, but no matter what form your responsible festivities take, you can still add a little glimmer to the occasion with comforting and luxurious meals for takeout from local restaurants. We've gathered a list of celebration-worthy feasts, like Schmaltzy's Hanukkah dinner, Eden Hill Provisions' Christmas Eve feast, and Ba Sa's Vietnamese New Year's meal. For more ideas, check out our full food and drink guide.
CHRISTMAS
Ba Sa
This Bainbridge Island restaurant will serve a Vietnamese Christmas Eve meal for two or four, with bison bo kho (a hearty Vietnamese stew with pearl onion, carrot, lemongrass, and potatoes), crab banh beo gratin (rice cakes with crab, shrimp, cream cheese, mung bean, and bechamel), Vietnamese scotched quail eggs with ponzu and Buddha's hand bearnaise and pickled enoki mushrooms, and a butterscotch marshmallow yule log cake, plus a bottle of 2015 Hence Cellars Cabernet Franc. Pre-orders must be placed by Monday, December 21 for pickup from 1-5 pm on Thursday, December 24.
Bainbridge Island