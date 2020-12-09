EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
After the piousness of the Jewish High Holidays has passed, Hanukkah rolls in with jelly-filled sufganiyot, chocolate gelt, and menorah lightings celebrating the triumph of the Maccabees and a very miraculous bit of oil. The holiday runs from December 10-18 this year, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate safely in the Northwest, including several drive-in menorah lightings in Seattle and a virtual one in Portland, as well as food and drink specials for takeout.
DRIVE-IN EVENTS
Bainbridge Island
Residents of Bainbridge can pick up holiday gift bags with kid-friendly crafts and treats before settling in for a drive-in menorah lighting.
Winslow Green, Bainbridge Island (Thurs Dec 10)