Slog AM: Weedmaps to Go Public for $1.5 Billion, FDA Advisers Meet Over Pfizer Vaccine, Washington State Went Bluer in 2020

Hit me up with that sweet COVID-19 vaccine.

To consider the benefits and risks of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The question at the heart of this daylong discussion: Is the vaccine safe and effective enough for mass inoculation? NPR says the advisers are likely to endorse the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as a FDA analysis found it to be 95% effective. An in-depth panel discussion is set to start around 12 pm PST and will culminate in several votes on questions posed by the FDA. The agency will then decide in the next few days whether to the issue the vaccine authorization based on the board's vote. You can watch the Zoom meeting live here:

Forty-two journalists and media workers have been killed while doing their jobs this year: And 235 journalists are in prison related to their work, says the International Federation of Journalists. Mexico topped the list with 13 killings followed by Pakistan with five. Afghanistan, Indie, Iraq, and Nigeria all tied for third place with three killings each.

More than 600 cannabis plants seized in Puyallup in large illegal grow operation: The Liquor and Cannabis Board and Thurston County Narcotics Task Force arrested a person from Kent for their role in the grow, seizing 687 plants and around 100 pounds of weed from the residence, reports KOMO. I've said it before and I'll say it again: legalize homegrown pot.

Drugs recalled after "mix-up" packages depression meds and erectile dysfunction meds together: AvKare is voluntarily recalling 100mg sildenafil tablets (the active ingredient in Viagra) and 100mg trazodone tablets (used in treating depression) that were "inadvertently packaged together" when bottled by a third party, reports CNN. Though the two ailments may intersect with one another, unintentional consumption of either could pose serious health risks if not prescribed. Always double check your pills!

This is upsetting on a lot of a levels: The New Yorker published a worrisome piece on Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the oldest member of the Senate at the age of 87. The piece alleges that Democrats have been concerned about Feinstein's apparent cognitive decline. Sources in the article also say Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to get Feinstein to retire gracefully, but it didn't go over so well. Though Feinstein supporters point to old men who were allowed to remain in public office well into their twilight years, regardless of gender, no one should be holding onto power this long. It's time to step down Feinstein.

All 50 states plus the District of Columbia have certified their election results: West Virginia was the last state to do so. The next step in our grinding Electoral College process is the famed meeting of the electors on December 14. Those votes are then counted in a joint session of Congress on January 6.

But ughhHHHHHHHHhGHhhhhhh: The Trump bullshit train just doesn't stop. The Supreme Court now has to deal with a lawsuit from Texas—supported by Trump and 17 other Republican-led states—asking for an emergency order to invalidate the ballots of millions in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania alleging fraud. Of course, there's no evidence. Despite Trump packing the court with conservatives, the court has not expressed any desire to intervene in the election.

Washington state got more Democratic this last election: FYI Guy Gene Balk points out that although most blue counties remained blue and red counties remained red, that President-elect Joe Biden performed much better than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. "In 35 of Washington’s 39 counties, Biden improved upon Clinton’s 2016 margins against Donald Trump," he said. "This pattern held true both in the state’s bluest counties, as well as many of its reddest." Balk says this is a result of voters abandoning third party candidates, which largely helped Biden improve upon Clinton's performance in the last election.

President-elect Biden is heading to Georgia to stump for Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff: He's set to make an appearance on Tuesday in Atlanta in support of the two Democrats looking to unseat incumbent Republicans Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the January 5 runoff election. These two Georgia races are crucial to Biden's agenda as Warnock and Ossoff's win would mean the Democrats control both the House and the Senate—read more of our coverage on the issue here.

Pantone's Color(s) of 2021 are Ultimate Gray and Illuminating: Which the company describes as "a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting." Fine, but don't they also look like the colors of a recently redone highway?

The brand spankin' new Dick's Drive-In food truck is stopping in West Seattle: On Friday, from 11am-2pm outside Easy Street Records, says the West Seattle blog. This stop is the food truck's fourth since debuting a couple of weeks ago. If you go, don't expect fries—the truck is only selling burgers and shakes.

853,000 Americans filed first time unemployment claims last week: Which is up from the week prior. 427,609 workers filed new claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, aimed at contract workers and the self-employed. Taken all together, 1.4 million new claims were filed while continued job claims rose to 5.8 million.

It's 2020 so this headline doesn't even phase me: "Rats besiege New York Chipotle, eating avocados and attacking staff."

Beware toxic crab: A large stretch of Washington's coastline is closed to Dungeness crab fishing due to elevated marine toxin levels, reports the Seattle P.I. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says testing revealed high levels of domoic acid in Dungeness crab which can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in large quantities.

Weed goes corporate: Weedmaps, the platform where stoners can find and rate cannabis strains, has agreed to go public in a $1.5 billion merger with Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, reports Reuters. The deal is a rare and rather interesting example of a cannabis company listing on the U.S. stock exchange as businesses involved with selling weed are not allowed to list shares in the country. Because Weedmaps is cloud-based operating system and review site, they are allowed to bypass such restrictions. If the '60s could see us now!

Please listen to this: I've been listening to the soundtrack from Gregg Araki's Splendor, which definitely sounds like a hot guy from the late '90s curated it. Armand Van Helden's "Flowerz" has become a fast favorite.