EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
If you're drawing a blank on how to spend another weekend in quar, we're pleased to present you with our latest batch of social distancing-compliant ideas. Read on for the full list, from where to spot Queen Anne's snowy owl resident to ways to meet with Santa without exchanging germs, and from COVID-safe outdoor TVs showing the MLS Cup (go Sounders) to Hanukkah activities. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week and the best movies to watch this week.
FILM
Rent holiday movies from Scarecrow. Unless you're blessed with passwords to every streaming service out there, there are only so many Yuletide-appropriate holiday movies available to watch online. But if you have a DVD or VHS player lying around (or if you're working with a laptop that still has a disc drive), the shelves at Seattle's video store mecca Scarecrow (which you know well from The Stranger's Unstreamable column) have plenty of hard-copy options that run the gamut of classic and delightfully obscure (including Olive, the Other Reindeer, a 1999 animated musical starring Drew Barrymore and R.E.M's Michael Stipe). They happen to be hosting an online holiday special this Saturday where they'll talk about their festive offerings and give you chances to win prizes, so take notes and rent by mail, or make an appointment to shop IRL.