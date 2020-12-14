EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
As you continue to quarantine at home, count on our latest roundup of picks for ways to stay entertained without venturing into the germy outside world. We've compiled them below—from Irene Dubois' Quarantined Christmas Special to the KEXPY Awards, and from Yo La Tengo's famed Hanukkah Concert to Pacific Northwest Ballet's archival performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
COMEDY
A Cartoon Monsoon Holiday Spectacular
The hilarious Patti Harrison (you know her as the deadpan office assistant in Shrill), Ike Ufomadu (Tooning Out the News), and Francesca D’Uva (one Debra of the chaotic web series Three Busy Debras) will lock away their dirty jokes for the night and team up with WNYC to spread some all-ages holiday cheer.