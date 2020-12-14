Make no mistake: Seattle's small businesses make our city better in so many ways... but they are also very much in trouble. That's why it's more important than ever to SHOP LOCAL—because when we finally come out from underneath this pandemic, we're going to want these small shops, restaurants, and various services to still be here and helping us recover.
You can help them right now by doing all or most of your holiday shopping from local businesses that are desperately depending on your support. And The Stranger is happy to help point you in the right direction with our annual HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE!
Check out just a few of the many amazing gift ideas that can either be purchased online or safely in these local shops:
Oh, and we're just getting started! Find the perfect gift AND keep our beloved local small businesses ticking with The Stranger's indispensable GIFT GUIDE 2020!