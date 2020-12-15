Dear Stranger readers,

We've never experienced a year like 2020. What a doozy. As the year draws to a close, we'd like to THANK YOU for your ongoing support and readership. We literally couldn't have made it without your generosity.

2021 will be another epic ride for Seattle, and we want to navigate it with you. This year, we're asking you to give yourself and Seattle the gift of The Stranger by supporting us with a year-end gift. You can even gift it to a friend! Make a contribution in their name, and we'll send them a personalized thank you note.

Your one-time or recurring contribution will help ensure that we will be here to navigate it together, come what may! We are truly grateful for your support.