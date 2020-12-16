sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"What's Your Gay Name?"
A perfect sticker.
Honestly, I wish my gay name was a lot cooler.

"Sawant For Mayor
Saw a lot of these posted around the Hill the other day.
I love the urgency of using a label maker to campaign for Councilmember Kshama Sawant for mayor, but it doesn't seem like she's going to run.

"Audrey Hepburn?"
Who is this?
I took a picture of this one only because I thought the person looked more like Geena Davis than Audrey Hepburn.

"Cute Guillotine"
I think these are two separate stickers, but they fit together well.
Look at how the rosy cheeks are actually drops of blood! The attention to detail!

"Cock Twitch"
Who is this meme-stickerer on the Hill?
Spotted outside a (closed) Cece's.

"Bruh, Isn't Labia a Zodiac Sign?"
Labia, an astrological term.
I'm an anus sun, clitoris moon, labia minora rising.

"How Can So Much Shit..."
Hard to read but spotted near Broadway.
Why are people so obsessed with seeing Trump's mouth as a sphincter? Do they want to fuck it?

"Cops and Klan Go Hand in Hand"
Spotted on 15th.
This would make a good chant.

"Stop Shopping"
Its a sticker-edited stop sign ON a sticker. Mind = blown.
An apocalyptic sticker if I've ever seen one.

"Human Eagle"
Me inside.
Whenever I see an eagle, I think of this song and Space Jam. Also, had no idea that the Seal version of the song was a cover!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

