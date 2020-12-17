EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Huddle around your electronic device of choice and peruse our picks for new streaming options gracing virtual cinemas this week, from the Cannes-lauded 16mm drama Fire Will Come (courtesy of Grand Illusion) to the Vancouver Turkish Film Festival (courtesy of Northwest Film Forum) to the cozy Notting Hill-set comedy Love Sarah (courtesy of Tacoma's Grand Cinema). We've rounded up those and other options below, including picks from nationwide platforms, like the Chadwick Boseman-fronted Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Tenet on VOD. Plus, if you haven't heard, The Stranger's amateur porn film festival HUMP! is accepting submissions through January 8, as is the stoner short film fest SPLIFF, through March 5! And don't forget to check out the second installment of The Stranger's Film Club, a new biweekly video series entering Black films with Stranger film experts Jasmyne Keimig and Charles Mudede.
Support The Stranger
Streaming: Local Connection
Finding Yingying
After coming to the US in 2017 to study agriculture, 26-year-old Chinese student Yingying Zhang went missing and was later reported to have been abducted and murdered by a 30-year-old white man named Brendt Christensen. This documentary from Jiayan Shi chronicles the events of the case and its effects on Zhang's family and community.
SIFF
Starting Friday