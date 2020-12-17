Loeffler's campaign quickly disavowed Doles and the photo. "Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for," a campaign spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Doles, the founder of the far-right group American Patriots USA which tries to make white supremacist ideals more appealing to mainstream conservatives, was previously ejected from Loeffler's rally in September.
But earlier today, a photo from September 3 was unearthed of both Loeffler and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) posing with Josh Mote, a man believed to be a leader of American Patriots USA, at an event in Gilmer County. Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, a progressive Jewish political organization, has connected Mote to a massive rally at Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial in August, where multiple white nationalist groups showed up to protect the Confederate monument.
ALERT: Kelly Loeffler posed for this photo on Sept. 3 with Joshua Mote, VP of American Patriots USA — the white supremacist group led by Chester Doles.
Doles posted the photo the next day.@KLoeffler claims she doesn’t know Doles — yet she keeps meeting him or his affiliates. pic.twitter.com/A142kxDrvc
— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) December 17, 2020
The picture comes from Doles's VKontacte page, a Russian social media site where the original photo of Doles and Loeffler was originally posted. The caption reads:
Our VP Josh Mote with Sen. Kelly Loeffler. We had dinner. BLM/Antifa tried to drive her off the stage in Cumming. We showed up at her next few stops. Rest of her day was peaceful.
A tweet from Popular Information's Judd Legum claims that Doles told him that American Patriots USA provided security at one of Loeffler's campaign events in September.
I've reached out to Loeffler's campaign and will update this post when I hear back from them.