EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
If you're at a loss for what to get those hard-to-shop-for people on your list for the holidays, Seattle restaurants and bars have your back: Many places are offering curated gift boxes of their favorite products. We've rounded them all up below, like Grand Central Baking Company's shortbread boxes, JuneBaby's boxes of housemade sauces and snacks, or The Barrel Thief's selection of spirits. Read on for all the details, and note that most of the products below are available for pickup, to guarantee you'll get them on time. For more last-minute gifting, check out our guide to stores that are open for in-person shopping, or see our complete guide to the holidays.