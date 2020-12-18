The Rosebud Motel from Schitts Creek has popped up in Queen Anne, bébé! Visit the mini replica while it still stands in its charmingly ramshackle glory.
What does one do with oneself while avoiding a plague smack dab in the middle of December? If you're at a loss, we have a new batch of social distancing-compliant ideas, from hanging ornaments on Chophouse Row's public Christmas tree to paying a visit to a Schitt's Creek Rosebud Motel replica in Queen Anne, and from places to get festive booze (like Canon's pop-up mercantile) to the Peace Peloton Holiday Market. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week and the best movies to watch this week.

FOOD & DRINK
Enjoy festive booze. We could all use a little liquid comfort this winter, whether it's eggnog, mulled wine, a hot toddy, hot buttered rum, a spiked hot chocolate, dark beer, or some other cozy concoction. Check out our list of places serving cups of cheer, including Sol Liquor's cult-favorite aged eggnog, available for pickup starting Sunday.

