COVID-safe IRL entertainment may seem thin on the ground these days, but if you need a break from your computer in the final stretch of 2020, we have lots of ideas that comply with social distancing guidelines. Read our picks for general activities and safe in-person events through the new year below, from restaurants to visit before they close (like the Charles Mudede-approved Lecosho) to lucky foods to seek out on New Year's (like the toshikoshi soba noodles from Kamonegi), and from places to book a local getaway (like the Easy Street Records beach house on Alki) to a new short story dispenser at Beacon Hill's the Station. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events through January 3.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS & SPECTACLES
Check out COVID-safe holiday light displays, which are still going strong and offering much-needed cheer in a socially distanced manner. We've rounded up all the Seattle-area options for 2020 here, from the Washington State Fair's Holiday Magic Drive-Thru to Seattle Center's Campus Luminata to the Woodland Park Zoo's WildLanterns, and we've also listed some highlights below. Most displays will be up through the new year, but note that many are also closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.