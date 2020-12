Seattle Sticker Patrol: Home of the Mexi-Fry

Jess Stein

"Seattle: Home of the Mexi-Fry"

I squealed when I saw this one. JK

"What If God Said, 'DM Me'"

Isn't that just called a prayer? JK

"I Want to Decay"

An old one. JK

Help, I'm hungover and now have an insatiable craving for Taco Time. Everyone drop your favorite order from the PNW taco chain in the comments.I would literally ask him/her/them/it why message me through Instagram and not via lightning bolt?Fucking same :')





"Walk More"

I've been going on walks after work in the afternoon dark and it's honestly been so healing. JK

"How Do You Encourage.."

I don't even remember taking this one. JK

"Sad Old Man"

I would argue that he's more angry than sad, but point taken. JK

"Two Ghosts"

How I'm tryna be with somebody's daughter. JK

I spotted a similar sticker down in the International District, but this one has a little walking man on it. Nice.A little bit of street poetry (?) for your viewing pleasure.I'm so ready for Post-Trump America because I hope that means less Trump art. President-elect Joe Biden is certainly less inspirational, but I'm curious what kind of boring art will come out of his term.These two ghosts remind me of Chastity Belt's Time to Go Home album cover, so here's my excuse to make you listen to "Cool Slut."





"Rainier Tower"

Building shaped like a cake platter. JK

"One Does Not Earn a Billion Dollars..."

Me talking about Bezos to my brother and father. JK

"Star Wars Droids"

Those battle droids haunt my dreams. JK

Remember way back, in the twilight of the pandemic, when I wrote about someone posting stickers of modernist architecture all over Seattle? Good times. Going back through my collection, I remembered finding another modernist building that someone posted on the streets of the city. This time it was a structure in our city, Rainier Tower. Designed by Minoru Yamasaki (who also designed the World Trade Center), the building was completed in 1977. I have to admit, I've never cared much for Rainier Tower, but I respect its entry into this modernist sticker series.Are you also thinking about that scene from The Social Network?My hot garbage fire of an opinion is that I actually like the Star Wars prequels. I remember watching them growing up a lot because my brother was obsessed; he wanted to grow out an Afro-rattail like young Obi-Wan

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.