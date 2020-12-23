We've never experienced a year like 2020. What a doozy. As the year draws to a close, we'd like to THANK YOU for your ongoing support and readership. We literally couldn't have made it without your generosity.
2021 will be another epic ride for Seattle, and we want to navigate it with you. This year, we're asking you to give yourself and Seattle the gift of The Stranger by supporting us with a year-end gift. You can even gift it to a friend! Make a contribution in their name, and we'll send them a personalized thank you note.
Your one-time or recurring contribution will help ensure that we will be here to navigate it together, come what may! We are truly grateful for your support.
Compassionate Planned Parenthood care—no appointment needed. Get the app today.
"What If God Said, 'DM Me'"
Isn't that just called a prayer?JK
I would literally ask him/her/them/it why message me through Instagram and not via lightning bolt?
"I Want to Decay"
An old one.JK
Fucking same :')
"Walk More"
I've been going on walks after work in the afternoon dark and it's honestly been so healing.JK
I spotted a similar sticker down in the International District, but this one has a little walking man on it. Nice.
"How Do You Encourage.."
I don't even remember taking this one. JK
A little bit of street poetry (?) for your viewing pleasure.
"Sad Old Man"
I would argue that he's more angry than sad, but point taken.JK
I'm so ready for Post-Trump America because I hope that means less Trump art. President-elect Joe Biden is certainly less inspirational, but I'm curious what kind of boring art will come out of his term.
"Two Ghosts"
How I'm tryna be with somebody's daughter.JK
These two ghosts remind me of Chastity Belt's Time to Go Home album cover, so here's my excuse to make you listen to "Cool Slut."
"Rainier Tower"
Building shaped like a cake platter. JK
Remember way back, in the twilight of the pandemic, when I wrote about someone posting stickers of modernist architecture all over Seattle? Good times. Going back through my collection, I remembered finding another modernist building that someone posted on the streets of the city. This time it was a structure in our city, Rainier Tower. Designed by Minoru Yamasaki (who also designed the World Trade Center), the building was completed in 1977. I have to admit, I've never cared much for Rainier Tower, but I respect its entry into this modernist sticker series.
"One Does Not Earn a Billion Dollars..."
Me talking about Bezos to my brother and father. JK
Are you also thinking about that scene from The Social Network?
"Star Wars Droids"
Those battle droids haunt my dreams.JK
My hot garbage fire of an opinion is that I actually like the Star Wars prequels. I remember watching them growing up a lot because my brother was obsessed; he wanted to grow out an Afro-rattail like young Obi-Wan.
to help your pets overcome situational anxiety and other stressors this holiday season.
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.