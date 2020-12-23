sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"Seattle: Home of the Mexi-Fry"
I squealed when I saw this one.
Help, I'm hungover and now have an insatiable craving for Taco Time. Everyone drop your favorite order from the PNW taco chain in the comments.

"What If God Said, 'DM Me'"
Isnt that just called a prayer?
I would literally ask him/her/them/it why message me through Instagram and not via lightning bolt?

"I Want to Decay"
An old one.
Fucking same :')


"Walk More"
Ive been going on walks after work in the afternoon dark and its honestly been so healing.
I spotted a similar sticker down in the International District, but this one has a little walking man on it. Nice.

"How Do You Encourage.."
I dont even remember taking this one.
A little bit of street poetry (?) for your viewing pleasure.

"Sad Old Man"
I would argue that hes more angry than sad, but point taken.
I'm so ready for Post-Trump America because I hope that means less Trump art. President-elect Joe Biden is certainly less inspirational, but I'm curious what kind of boring art will come out of his term.

"Two Ghosts"
How Im tryna be with somebodys daughter.
These two ghosts remind me of Chastity Belt's Time to Go Home album cover, so here's my excuse to make you listen to "Cool Slut."


"Rainier Tower"
Building shaped like a cake platter.
Remember way back, in the twilight of the pandemic, when I wrote about someone posting stickers of modernist architecture all over Seattle? Good times. Going back through my collection, I remembered finding another modernist building that someone posted on the streets of the city. This time it was a structure in our city, Rainier Tower. Designed by Minoru Yamasaki (who also designed the World Trade Center), the building was completed in 1977. I have to admit, I've never cared much for Rainier Tower, but I respect its entry into this modernist sticker series.

"One Does Not Earn a Billion Dollars..."
Me talking about Bezos to my brother and father.
Are you also thinking about that scene from The Social Network?

"Star Wars Droids"
Those battle droids haunt my dreams.
My hot garbage fire of an opinion is that I actually like the Star Wars prequels. I remember watching them growing up a lot because my brother was obsessed; he wanted to grow out an Afro-rattail like young Obi-Wan.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

