Though boisterous New Year's Eve gatherings are verboten this year, one thing's for sure: None of us will be sorry to leave 2020 in the rearview mirror. The occasion of this year's passing definitely warrants celebration, so we've gathered a roundup of where to find some lavish meals for takeout and outdoor dining, from Kamonegi's lucky handmade soba noodles to Eden Hill Provisions' sumptuous dinner. For more ideas, check out our food and drink calendar.
Ba Sa
The Bainbridge Island restaurant will help you start off your celebration in style with a canapés and champagne set featuring pistachio and kimchi falafel, lemongrass beef wraps with spring onion, bacon-wrapped rice cakes with habanero marmalade, and Piot Sevillano Brut Tradition Champagne. They'll also have a full New Year's Eve dinner with bone-in Wagyu New York steak with truffle yucca frites, crab and asparagus bisque, cai lang with chao beurre blanc, and strawberry toffee champagne cheesecake. Pre-orders must be placed by Monday, December 28 for pickup from 4-8 pm on Thursday, December 31.
Bainbridge Island
Pickup