Slog PM: A Big Load in Edmonds, Free Printing in Seattle, 'Tis the Season for a Veto Override

The library will now print your homework for you for free. Getty Images Plus

The House just took a strong, bipartisan vote to pass $2,000 checks.



Tomorrow, I'll move to pass the bill in the Senate.



Workers, families, and people are crying out for help.



Every Senate Democrat is for this relief.



Senate Republicans should not stand in the way.

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 28, 2020

It now heads to the Senate. The act's outcome is murky and politically risky for Republicans, who will have to choose between two options they generally despise: giving people more money or disagreeing with Trump. Democrats had settled for $600 stimulus check payments but quickly introduced the $2,000-payment act after Trump unexpectedly demanded $2,000 payments and threatened to veto the whole deal (something he didn't do ).

What's in the $900 billion stimulus package Trump already signed? $600 checks, unemployment benefits, money for K-12 education, increased SNAP benefits, and lots more.

When should you receive your next stimulus check? It could be the end of the week; it could be a while. It depends:

The Trump administration is scrambling to send one-time stimulus payments to millions of Americans starting as soon as this week... The Treasury Department is able to move more swiftly than usual to deposit up-to $600 checks into Americans bank accounts as a result of its earlier work this spring, when it disbursed larger sums under an earlier stimulus program. Americans who previously obtained their federal tax refunds through direct deposit were among the first to receive their payments at the time. Those who receive paper checks have to wait a longer period of time.

It's been a busy day in Congress: The House voted to override Trump's veto of the annual military policy bill, which Trump vetoed because of his longstanding gripes about Section 230. Today's House override came down to a 322-to-87 vote, with many Republicans joining Democrats in rebuking the president. If the override clears the Senate later this week, which analysts expect it to, this will be Trump's first veto override.

It's a fuller house in Lori Loughlin's house tonight: She was released from prison this morning. The Full House actress served two months (!!) for paying half a million in bribes (!!!!) to slip her mediocre daughters into the University of Southern California. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli of that Mossimo, still has to serve his five-month sentence. The couple pleaded guilty in May.

BREAKING: Actor Lori Loughlin released from prison after 2-month sentence in college bribery scam. https://t.co/tGtWByy5aN

— The Associated Press (@AP) December 28, 2020

China sentenced a former lawyer to four years in prison for "picking fights and provoking trouble," according to the lawyer's lawyer. Zhang Zhan traveled to Wuhan in February and posted her experience on social media. The country's Communist Party accused her of spreading false information around COVID-19 and giving foreign media interviews. Chinese authorities arrested her in May and have been accused of covering up the outbreak and delaying the release of coronavirus-related information, reports AP.

Do you need to print something? Seattle Public Libraries will now print your digital documents for free and hand them off to you during a curbside pickup. Up to 10 pages of B&W printing per day! The service is not available every day or at every library branch. Details here.

Investigators are still investigating the motive behind the Nashville Christmas terrorist bombing: This detail haunts me: "The RV broadcast Petula Clark's 1964 hit 'Downtown,' a song about how the bustle of downtown can cure a lonely person's troubles."

A ferry in Edmonds lost some logs: A truckload of logs spilled between the ferry and its dock earlier today. It took a few hours, but crews ultimately cleaned up the messy load.



Japan has barred foreign visitors from entering the country after multiple cases of the new mutant strain of COVID-19 were discovered in Tokyo. The megacity and country are fighting to keep cases low so they can safely host next summer's postponed Tokyo Olympics.

There's a new COVID-19 testing site in Capitol Hill: It's not free, but it's very rapid. As Matt mentioned in Slog AM, Seattle has been opening up new free testing kiosks across the city.

Some good news: Coronavirus vaccinations have started at Kirkland's Life Care Center, our homegrown COVID-19 epicenter.

Overall, techies aren't leaving Seattle: That's according to new LinkedIn migration data. LinkedIn's data suggests Seattle added 2.2 tech workers for every worker lost between March and October 2020. The year earlier, that number was at 2.5. While tech companies' new long-term WFH policies have impacted Seattle's downtown core and inspired some workers to buy homes in the suburbs, new workers are still coming to Seattle. Don't let anyone convince you that Seattle is dying.

We'll probably get more street scooters by the end of January: Seattle could allow LINK to expand their scooter fleet to 2,000 scooters in specifically West Seattle and parts of south and southeast Seattle, reports the Seattle Times. "As long as things keep going smoothly and no issues arise, we will likely approve LINK’s requested growth," an SDOT spokesperson told the Times.

