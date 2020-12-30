Herman Cain Ends the Year as the Most Noted Republican Killed by Covid

Many prominent Republicans caught the virus this year, including the President himself; but you are the only one in that top bracket who went under. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Where are you now, Herman Cain? All we know for sure is that you left the world on July 30, 2020 after losing a month-long battle with COVID-19. And you were the man who beat Stage IV colon cancer in 2006. The doctors gave you a slim chance of surviving that kind of cancer at that stage. But somehow, two rounds of chemo and the removal of 30 percent of your colon and 70 percent of your liver did the trick . And you lived your life to the fullest: ran for president, stood up for American freedoms, and even made the 9–9–9 tax plan almost a thing in American politics.

You burned very brightly, your maker, if there is a maker, might say to the ghost of you that departed the Covid-battered body at the end of July.

Cain was born in one of the most historical cities in the US, Memphis, Tennessee; he attended Morehouse College, a historically black liberal arts college; and he went on the obtain a masters degree in computer science at Purdue University. Then the world watched him rise like never before from an executive at Burger King to the CEO of Godfather's Pizza. Cain held that position for ten whole years. And not long after resigning, he entered politics and began fighting for the interests of those who own fast food joints. According to Wikipedia, Cain "lobbied against increases to the minimum wage, mandatory health care benefits, regulations against smoking, and lowering the blood alcohol limit that determines whether one is driving under the influence." What a warrior you were.

But here is the question that has us a bit puzzled. Many prominent Republicans caught the virus this year, including the President himself; but you are the only one in that top bracket who went under. Even the former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie beat Covid. As well as the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, who is almost the same age as you. Why did it turn out this way? Is it a black thing? Does being a black Republican not give you all of the advantages of being a white one?



But what about Ben Carson? He is black. He got the whole special white treatment and is very much alive today to talk about it. So, is race really a factor here?

I think, Cain, you died because you, even more than Carson, and much more than Giuliani and Christie, truly believed in this GOP stuff: flat tax, good for the economy; low wages, good for the economy; fried everything, good for the economy; drinking while driving, good for the economy; smoking while eating pizza, good for the economy.

It was you who went to the fateful Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June with nothing but faith in Trump in your heart. Many think you caught the virus at this mostly mask-less rally. You too did not wear a mask. And you would never wear such an un-American thing over your big smile. Even if you were exhumed and electrically revived like some black Frankenstein, the monster of you would still give a thumbs down to face masks.

As often happens, it's the believers who die first. The others, those who are cynical, or in it just to win it: nothing can stop them. They live forever.

A closing note: The second most-noted Republican covid death happened in the final days of 2020. It's that of the Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. Covid killed him quick—in just one week. The stone-cold virus undid him before he could make his oath to the 117th United States Congress.

