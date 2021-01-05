EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
In addition to seeing the inauguration of a president who is not Donald Trump and a VP who is not Mike Pence, the first month of 2021 brings quite a few happenings to look forward to both online and in the socially distanced outside world. We've rounded up the heavy hitters in every genre below, from the Sundance Film Festival to the Seattle MLK Coalition's 39th Annual MLK Jr. Day celebration, and from Cafe Nordo's Keep it Surreal Soiree to a reading with co-authors (and sisters) Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar. For even more options, you can always check out our complete streaming, in-person, or on-demand calendars.
Events are online unless otherwise noted.
JANUARY 9-30
FILM
Scarecrow Movie Club
Join free Zoom discussions of films like Meek's Cutoff, Yojimbo, and Nashville every Saturday in January with the movie fiends at Scarecrow.