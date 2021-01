Seattle Sticker Patrol: Good Boy

Jess Stein

"Speak"

Spotted on Broadway. JK

Sponsored Three veterinarian-recommended tips to help your pets overcome situational anxiety and other stressors this winter.

"Handle with Care"

How do you feel about raccoons? JK

"We're Doing Everything Humanly Possible"

Love this gopher (meerkat?). JK

"The Truth Is on the Side of the Oppressed"

Spotted somewhere on the Hill. JK

"Teach Me How to Love Again"

Is that Instagram? JK

"Put Down the Bubble"

Put! It! Down! JK

"Filbert"

Such a cutie. JK

"Boba Tea"

I know it's cold, but nothing hits like boba. JK

"Give a Shit"

An oldie but I'm pretty sure it's still there. JK

"You Are What You Eat"

Ok, this isn't the best picture but you know I had to do it. JK

OK....................who asked you?We should treat all creatures with kindness, but raccoons freak me out. I feel like those critters would actually fuck me up.Thank you starheadboy and I can assure we, whatever the problem is, WE ARE.I liked this sticker, but I realized the gross hair and other wet dust on this beauty while uploading it. Just ignore.It's easy! Just do it with your heart. Also, I typed in "how to love" into Google, and the algorithm led me to Trump-supporting Wayne:Would anyone care to explain what this means?I didn't know who this guy was at first, but now I desperately want him on my island.Have you tried out Don't Yell At Me yet?Timeless advice. Thanks Rudy The person who is posting Minion stickers around Seattle absolutely must stop.*

*Continue their service to the community.