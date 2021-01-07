Slog PM: Trump Basically Concedes, 20 Years of Fibs, Carmelo's Tacos Expands

I'm focusing on these tacos because my brain needs a wee break. Jessica Stein

So it's impeachment time, motherfuckers. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and more than 100 lawmakers , including a few Republicans, have threatened to start impeachment proceedings against the President.

Is there time to impeach the motherfucker again? "Almost certainly not," says at least one guy. Democrats will control the Senate soon, but they'd currently need at least 18 Republican Senators to vote to remove Trump, which doesn't seem likely. Still, I think I'd love to see them try.

Trump is banned indefinitely from Facebook: But he can tweet, as his temporary suspension expired this afternoon. Twitter said yesterday that "future violations... will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account." I can't imagine he'll hold back.

Trump broke his Twitter silence around 4 PM today in an unusually scripted message: It ended with a sorta concession where he called for "healing" and "reconciliation." The Washington Post said it "appeared to be the closest Trump has come to formally conceding to Biden." The video ended with Trump teasing that this is only the beginning of his journey (to jail??). The video also included a few cuts (who's editing this thing???).



"What happened today in Washington, D.C., is not America," said President Emmanuel Macron of France in a formal address on Wednesday. "We believe in the strength of our democracies. We believe in the strength of American democracy." I'm glad someone does.

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in Tokyo: The megacity reported over 2,000 cases today and is now moving to reduce hours on certain businesses, like restaurants, and encouraging people to stay home. (For reference, Washington state declared 3,353 new coronavirus cases during the same period.) "Schools, museums, cinemas, gyms, and shops will stay open," reports the New York Times. Paywall-free version of this news via NPR here.



A Seal was found wandering on a highway in Southwestern Washington.

Seattle School Board Director Eden Mack is out: Mack sent in her resignation as School Board Director for District 4, saying she "can no longer participate in the ongoing systemic dysfunction that is not serving students and families of Seattle." Mack brought up "chronic underfunding" and "a dysfunctional culture" in her letter, posted below. Last month, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau announced she would not seek her contract renewal this summer, after calls for her resignation.



The cost estimates for light rail to Ballard and West Seattle went up... by a lot. Over 50%. About $4 billion. Sound Transit attributed the rise in costs mostly to real estate prices. Mayor Jenny Durkan (also a Sound Transit board member) suggested that board members be flexible in choosing where the stations end up.

"He’s been fibbing for 20 years": That's the fun quote out of car tab troll Tim Eyman's trial, which is wrapping up. The state has accused Eyman of decades of money laundering and campaign finance law violations. "For 20 years [Tim] has schemed and worked and planned to overcome the Fair Campaign Practices Act," said the chief litigation counsel for the state attorney general’s antitrust division during the trial's closing arguments. More closing arguments and rebuttals will come by mid-January.

Surprising no one: Trump has spoken to advisors about pre-emptively pardoning himself, reports the New York Times. Duh. The guy said he loved insurrectionists yesterday. No US president has ever pardoned himself, so there's no precedent here.

Surprising me: Kelly Loeffler conceded in Georgia to Raphael Warnock.



Serving our great state has been the honor of my lifetime.



Thank you, Georgia! pic.twitter.com/MQc0rFS208 — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) January 7, 2021

President-elect Biden called yesterday's rioters "domestic terrorists," so I don't see why media outlets feel they need to shy away from using the same language.



Biden: "It was not dissent. it was not disorder. It was not protest. Don't call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists."

— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 7, 2021

Time to go to the black market to find your $45 pairs of Trump-branded champagne flutes: Shopify joined the line of platforms dumping Trump. The e-commerce giant powers sites for more than one million merchants, reports the New York Times.

The Capitol Police chief will resign: US Capitol Police Steven Sund's resignation will go into effect on January 16. New AP reporting shows that Capitol Police repeatedly declined assistance from the Pentagon and FBI. The Capitol Police had plenty of warning of the incoming insurrection, yet they seemed to just let the domestic terrorists walk on in. For what's it's worth, the terrorists are really really welly welly sowwy.

Back up, Bezos: It looks like Elon Musk is the world's richest person after his net worth jumped up to $185 billion today. The jump comes after Tesla's stocks skyrocketed. I'm thinking of this today:



Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2020

Hold up, here's the biggest news of the day: Carmelo's is expanding. Bless.

