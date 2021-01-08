Slog PM: Twitter Bans Trump for Good, Next Week = Impeachment Proceedings, 2021 Is Off to the Races

Happy Friday. JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY NEWS

Here's your daily roundup of the latest local and national news. (Like our coverage? Please consider making a recurring contribution to The Stranger to keep it comin'!)

Twitter permanently banned Donald Trump: WOW!!!!! It feels great to type that. Almost as great as it will feel to write "Donald Trump has been removed from office." (🤞) "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter announced this afternoon. Here's the blog post explaining the decision. All eyes are now on Parler.

UPDATE: Trump is trying to use the @POTUS account he formerly abandoned.

Apple says it will ban Parler from the App Store unless it implements a moderation plan in 24 hours: The social media app, loved by right-wingers and domestic terrorists, is where many Republicans have jumped to spread their misinformation. BuzzFeed News reports that Parler must submit an update and a "requested moderation improvement plan" to Apple "within 24 hours of the date of the message," which was this morning. I've got my popcorn ready, but IDK, Q people seem like Android users to me. (UPDATE: I missed that Google pulled Parler from the Play Store. Wow.)



You might want to listen 👂 https://t.co/JWwOjlF8R1

— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 9, 2021

"Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors": CNN obtained the latest draft of impeachment articles against Trump. Nancy Pelosi has threatened impeachment proceedings could begin in the House if Trump doesn't resign "immediately." He hasn't, so let's start those up, Nancy! Read here. The draft includes an article for "incitement of insurrection." Here's a blurb:

In his conduct of the office of President of the United States—and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed—Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.

Impeachment proceedings could happen with lightning speed: The articles are expected to be introduced on Monday, and a House vote could come as soon as Wednesday, reports AP.

2020 was just as hot as 2016: I'm not even speaking metaphorically here. "Last year tied with 2016 as the world's warmest year on record, rounding off the hottest decade globally, as the impact of climate change intensified," according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service. Here's a little free documentary to freak you out:



You can't really travel to Canada right now: But if you could, you might want to visit ***checks notes*** Calgary for an outdoor exhibition about... CHOP? Hat tip to Capitol Hill Seattle Blog for noticing this.



Gov. Inslee is activating the troopers ahead of the 2021 legislative session in Olympia: Inslee's press release stated that "750 members of the Guard and a large number of Washington State Patrol troopers will be on hand, in addition to the regular Capitol Campus security contingent." That's around 550 more members than he deployed last summer during Seattle's protests, so clearly Inslee got the message.



After an insurrectionist mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and armed protesters occupied the grounds of the WA governor's mansion, @GovInslee says he is activating the @WANationalGuard for Monday's opening of the 2021 legislative session. #waleg

— Melissa Santos (@MelissaSantos1) January 8, 2021

In a surprise, the Washington State Supreme Court will not release their decision on the Sawant recall petition this week: They will wait to release the decision along with the court's full opinion, reports Stranger's Nathalie Graham:



No decision coming on the Sawant recall today. The Washington State Supreme Court will wait to release the decision with the court's full opinion. The clerk says there's no timeline for when that opinion will come. https://t.co/mEDra0tXDN

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) January 8, 2021

The longer this draws out the less likely a recall could end up on an April special election ballot.

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) January 8, 2021

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for cannabis legalization: Both of the fresh Georgia Senators are pro-pot, and cannabis moves are happening all over the country. New York's Gov. Cuomo kicked off his third plea for the state to legalize cannabis this week, and it looks like it could finally happen, especially since the state (like all states) is in desperate need of revenue sources due to the pandemic. Over the hills in Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is weighing a run for Pennsylvania U.S. Senator in 2022. He's been a major champion in marijuana reform.

And that's a wrap in Georgia: David Perdue conceded to Jon Ossoff, following Kelly Loeffler's concession yesterday.

Lehigh University rescinded Donald Trump's honorary degree: Everyone's jumping ship two weeks before the ship sets sail for Florida.



A message from the Board of Trustees: pic.twitter.com/SbRn0HUv7X

— Lehigh University (@LehighU) January 8, 2021

Biden said he was considering nominating Bernie Sanders for Labor Secretary: "I'm confident he could've done a fantastic job," Biden said this afternoon. "I can think of no more passionate ally to working people." The reason for not going with Sanders? Biden and Sanders agreed they didn't want to risk the Democratic majority in the Senate with a special election in Vermont, according to Biden. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, the subject of this new four-hour documentary, was nominated instead.

Let's put aside all the drama in the other Washington to close out the week and take a peek at the legislators we just swore in over here in the better Washington. The 2021 legislative session kicked off today with virtual swearing-in ceremonies, notably including T'wina Nobles, Washington state's first Black senator in over ten years. Jasmyne Keimig has more here.

