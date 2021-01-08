EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
The first week of the year has already attempted to match its predecessor with chaos at the Capitol and a Trump Twitter/Facebook ban, but there are still things to look forward to this weekend to take your mind off the madness for a short while (and to inspire you to get involved in local justice). We've rounded up our suggestions for socially distanced and at-home activities below, from takeout specials to feast on while you cheer on the Seahawks (like Mike's Chill Parlor in Ballard) to Rondo's First Anniversary Week, and from hidden trails to explore within the city (like St. Mark's Greenbelt) to resistance-focused reading material to pick up from Third Place Books. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and the best things to do all month long.
RESISTANCE
Use local resources to take action against systematic injustice. The violent police response to Black Lives Matter protestors condemning the broken system that's led to the deaths of countless BIPOC Americans at the hands of law enforcement is not the police response we saw at Wednesday's Trump-incited mob at the Capitol. (See: cops and rioters posing for selfies together.) While Trump only has two weeks left in his administration (maybe sooner if we ITMFA), the institutions that bred the outgoing Cheeto won't go away when he does. In addition to the events on our resistance calendar, some local businesses and organizers have ways to show up for BIPOC communities and other marginalized groups going forward, including Third Place Books' roundup of reading material available for purchase, like Ijeoma Oluo's Mediocre and George Monbiot's Out Of The Wreckage. For a deeper dive into dismantling racist systems, local organizer and former Seattle mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver is teaching a free 15-week course on abolition through Seattle University's School of Law starting next Sunday. Also, be sure to check out our directory of Black-owned restaurants and our inauguration and MLK Day calendars.