This Artist Wants You to Think About Growth and Decay

I want to live here. Courtesy of MadArt

While Gov. Jay Inslee's Healthy Washington plan has relegated museums to Phase 2, galleries are still open for your viewing pleasure. Throughout the pandemic, MadArt Studio in South Lake Union has continued to do their killer open studio/gallery show combination, allowing visitors to get in on an artist's process before seeing the resulting final exhibition.

This month, the gallery hosts Seattle artist Casey Curran, whose sculptures are both artificial and organic, decomposing and growing right before your eyes. His kinetic flora builds on nature's logic but upends it. The work turns grass, leaves, and flowers into a much more obviously breathing, living thing. It's uncanny and surreal, the stuff of dreams or something I imagine would populate the world of Annihilation.

His show at MadArt, Parable of Gravity, is "a parable of a landscape in transition: a decomposing environment that nurses the new life it brings forth." Currently, Curran is constructing 20 scaffolded wooden towers, a suspended aluminum asteroid named after the Roman god Janus and modeled after asteroid 951 Gaspra, artificial gardens, and a life-sized human figure constructed out of kinetic flora.

To me, the exhibition seems a perfect space for visitors to think about transitions, destruction, and our potential for growth during this chaotic time. If you'd like to see him work in real-time, you can schedule an appointment at the gallery here or check out his progress down below.

The open studio will run until February 10, with the show opening on February 11 and running until April 17.