When you need a break from refreshing your various news feeds in anticipation of Joe Biden's inauguration, turn to our picks for online events happening this week (plus an extra day for MLK Day!), from a reading with Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar to the start of Nikkita Oliver's 15-week course on abolition, and from Major Biden’s Virtual Indoguration Party to the Seattle MLK Jr. Coalition's week of MLK Day workshops. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
FILM
Collide-O-Scope: 11th Anniversary Spectacular!
This special 11th-anniversary edition of your favorite trippy video mashup series will bring an extra dose of lunacy to your Monday night.