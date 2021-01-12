New Savage Lovecast: Wife Sharing! with Michael Cee of the Keys and Anklets Podcast

When your wife is buddies with the MAGA crowd: Dan counsels a man whose wife hangs out with Covid-denying, conspiracy theory-believing, Trump-loving simpletons. He is pretty conservative himself, but these people! It's too much!

A middle-aged man is newly grappling with his bisexuality. The wife isn't into it. How can he find other guys like him in his tidy suburb—you know, guys who just want to get together, play some poker, and blow each other off?

On the Magnum, "There's a big difference between a bull and a man who just wants to fuck your wife." So says Michael Cee of the Keys and Anklets Podcast, which deals with all things related to the wife sharing lifestyle. They talked about consent and race and desire and you should listen.

And, how can a woman safely indulge her danger kink? We're talking knife/gun play, fear play, and snuff play. The key here is the word "play."

Listen here:

