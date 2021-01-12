EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday (Mon Jan 18) comes just two days before the inauguration and amidst strong political divides, giving this year's celebration of the civil rights leader a special kind of weight. While things are different this year with COVID restrictions in place, there are plenty of plague-avoidant ways to honor MLK's legacy throughout the long weekend (and beyond). See all the options for Seattle (like the Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition's week of online activities culminating in the annual rally and march at Garfield High School) and nationwide (like a screening of MLK/FBI at the NY Social Justice Film Festival) below, and check out our complete MLK Day, resistance, and BIPOC-focused events calendars for even more options.
JANUARY 12-18
Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition 2021 Workshops
The Seattle Martin Luther King, Jr. Organizing Coalition will host a week of online workshops that address white supremacy, racism, anti-racism, and police brutality, with titles like "White Supremacy Through Violence: Lynching in America, Then and Now" (Jan 12) and "14 Demands for Healing Washington" (Jan 14). The online events will culminate in the annual march and rally at Garfield High School (Jan 18), which will also be livestreamed.