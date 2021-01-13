Slog AM: US Sets COVID Death Record, House Ready to Impeach Trump (Again), 'Twas A Windy Night in Puget Sound

It's only been one week since the storming of the Capitol if you can believe it. Paul Morigi/Getty

Currently, the House is voting on the rules governing the impeachment articles. We can expect a final vote to begin between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. PST. If—and when—the House votes in favor of impeachment, Trump will be the first president in history to get impeached TWICE. If you want to watch the proceedings live, C-SPAN has got you covered:

Well look who showed up to the party: Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) of Washington's 3rd congressional district has announced that she's a "Yes" on impeaching Trump. She is now one of at least five GOP members of the House to say that they are down with giving the president the boot. Read her statement on her decision here. We'll be watching.

Meanwhile: Here's what the halls of Congress look like right now. Tons of troops. 2021 is so freaking weird.

I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU

— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021

Inside the Capitol this morning where Speaker Pelosi usually walks to her office. pic.twitter.com/BQIEf5b2s4

— Erin Schaff (@erinschaff) January 13, 2021

There's been a change in vaccination plans: The Trump administration is now asking states to scrap their current plans in order to expand the eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine. Federal secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told governors to allow vaccination of anyone over the age of 65 or anyone that has an underlying health condition. The feds will send out all doses reserved for booster shots and offered to help establish mass vaccination clinics. While the ultimate authority for determining a vaccination plan in WA lies with Gov. Jay Inslee, he said the state would consider the federal changes on vaccine eligibility.

Ferry ridership is waaaaaay down: Last year, Washington State Ferries (WSF) saw their lowest ridership since 1975, a drop attributed to the ongoing pandemic. 14 million people rode a ferry last year, down 41% (10 million) from 2019. A WSF spokesperson told the Seattle Times that they expect ridership levels to recover as we approach summer—let's hope.

I know our political system is basically melting down right now: But the pandemic just keeps getting worse. Yesterday, the US set a record for the most COVID deaths reported in one day—more than 4,400 people died across the country due to the virus. The last time deaths exceeded 4,000 was on January 7 when 4,194 total deaths were reported. It's all bad!

Gay teacher sues Seattle Pacific University: Jéaux Rinedahl, a nursing instructor, says SPU denied him a full-time job because he wasn't straight. SPU is currently reviewing the lawsuit and declined to comment for KING 5.

Last night got pretty windy: Coupled with an atmospheric river, the weather left almost 500,000 people without power. According to KOMO, winds reached 50-70 mph in Puget Sound region with a USPS semi-truck almost getting blown off the Deception Pass Bridge. That being said, the heavy rain is over for the rest of the week.

The good news: Heavy rain is over. Showers will taper off today with dry weather into Thursday.

The bad news: River flooding remains. We may also see additional land/mudslides as slopes are unstable. #wawx pic.twitter.com/8VGMe0B0m2

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 13, 2021

With all this rain comes the threat of landslides: Sound Transit had to cancel the Sounder north line service through the end of the week due to the potential of dangerous mudslides. There will be a special bus to replace the lack of train service.

YouTube is suspending Donald for at least a week: The decision comes after Trump's channel earned a strike under the platform's policies, reports CNN. Up to now, YouTube was the only major social media platform to not have suspended Trump on some level. The streaming video site will revisit their decision in a week's time.

New York City officially ends its contracts with the Trump Organization over the riot at the Capitol: Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement this morning. "Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government clearly constitutes criminal activity," de Blasio said on MSNBC, which he says gives New York City the legal right to sever itself from Trump.

"I thought I was going to die," says AOC in an Instagram Live: Last night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her followers in an hour-long video that she had a "very close encounter" during the storming of Capitol Hill, making her fear for her own life. She said she did not feel safe taking shelter with some lawmakers because she felt they would disclose her location, opening her up to getting hurt or kidnapped. Her video comes after Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her panic buttons had been ripped out of her office. So chilling.

Just watch this whole thing from @AOC. pic.twitter.com/mqRRH5d5C8

— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) January 13, 2021

The incoming Biden administration is pushing immigration reform: In a conference on Tuesday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said the Biden administration is planning on introducing a bill that would grant green cards immediately to Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigrants. She also said the administration will also try to decrease the time required for naturalization, from 13 years to 8 years.

Trump continues to kill people on his way out the door: Lisa Montgomery was executed by lethal injection in Indiana earlier today, the first woman to be federally executed in nearly 70 years. The Supreme Court denied a last-ditch attempt to stop the execution on the basis of Montgomery's severe mental illness, which would have made her ineligible for the death penalty, says CNN. She was the 11th federal row inmate to be executed by the Trump administration after a 17 year hiatus in federal executions.

Supreme Court limits access to abortion pill—again: The highest court in the land granted a request by the Trump administration to reinstate restrictions on mifepristone, a drug that terminates early pregnancies. Now, patients must pick up the pill in-person, despite the risks of contracting COVID-19 at a doctor's office or hospital.

Nature is pretty fucking metal: A Nebraska man almost died after injecting psychedelic mushroom tea into his veins, causing shrooms to grow in his bloodstream.

For your listening pleasure: "Hold On" by The Internet.